Jennifer Dulos

Kent Mawhinney pleads guilty to reduced charge in connection to disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

The state has reduced the charges against Kent Mawhinney, an attorney who was charged in connection with the 2019 disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, and he has pleaded guilty to interfering with an officer.

Jennifer, a mother of five, disappeared in May 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan that morning. She has not been seen since and she is presumed dead.

Jennifer’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were initially charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer and Fotis Dulos was eventually charged with the murder of Jennifer.

He maintained his innocence and died after attempting suicide.

Troconis was found guilty in March 2024 of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges and was sentenced two months later to 14-and-a-half years in prison.

Mawhinney, who was a friend of Fotis Dulos, had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the state reduced the charge to interfering with an officer.

He was sentenced to 11 months, it out of prison after the time he served.

Jennifer Dulos
