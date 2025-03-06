Kevin Hart show in Bridgeport canceled a week before scheduled appearance

Comedian Kevin Hart's show in Bridgeport has been canceled just a week before his scheduled appearance.

Hart was scheduled to bring his "Acting My Age" Tour to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on March 12.

As of Thursday morning, Ticketmaster's website said "the event organizer has had to cancel your event." There was no reason given for the cancellation.

Ticketmaster said they would issue refunds to ticketholders through their original method of payment as soon as they receive funds from the event organizer. That could take 14 to 21 days, Ticktmaster said.

The Total Mortgage Arena website also no longer lists the show in its events section.

The Bridgeport show was one of 13 new shows added to his tour schedule at the end of January, just days before the tour was set to begin.

According to Ticketmaster, it appears Hart's Bridgeport stop is the only one on the tour that has been canceled.