Key committee approves PURA chair's renomination after deal with Lamont, Democrats

Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) Chairman Marissa Gillett cleared a key committee vote thanks, in part, to a deal between Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats.

Democrats on the executive and Legislative Nominations Committee supported her nomination with a 13-8 vote Thursday, hours after the deal struck.

“I will continue what I have done the last several years, which is serve the ratepayers of Connecticut to the best of my abilities,” Gillett told lawmakers during roughly five hours of testimony and questioning.

Her confirmation will now go to the full legislature for approval.

In exchange, Lamont agreed to remove PURA from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection agency and make it a quasi-public agency.

In addition, Lamont agreed to fill two vacancies on PURA. One of those appointments, Sen. John Fonfara (D-Hartford), is a member committee that had been holding up Gillett’s nomination.

“I think she could have passed, but this agreement makes it a little bit easier,” Sen. Bob Duff (D – Majority Leader), who co-chairs the committee, said.

Holly Cheeseman, a former Republican who served in the House, would be the other person appointed to PURA.

Republicans blasted the deal, saying it took away from a discussion about whether Gillett should remain as chair.

“It reeks of backroom, smoke-filled backrooms, the hypocrisy is beyond reproach,” Sen. Eric Berthel (R-Watertown) said.

Republicans also said they didn’t believe Gillett had the votes to pass prior to the late-night deal.

During questioning, they continued their complaints that they believe she is too hostile toward utilities.

They also blamed her for rate increases, including some under the public benefits portion of the bill, during her first term as chair.

“We had no conversation, not one, not one sentence, not one discussion about actually reducing electric rates here in Connecticut,” Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) said.

Senate Democrats were quick to defend Gillett, for example, saying the public benefits charges are the result of policies approved by the legislature.

Earlier this week, Lamont acknowledged the vote would be close. Democrats insisted Gillett had the votes to get through the committee, even before the deal.

“People want us to hold the utility's feet to the fire, have lower rates, she’s the one who’s been able to actually push that,” Duff said.

Lamont was in Washington, D.C., joining other governors in a meeting with President Donald Trump. His office later issued a statement.

"While the future makeup and configuration of PURA will be developed legislatively over the coming months, I look forward to her eventual confirmation by the full General Assembly so that she may continue her great work on behalf of the ratepayers of our state," Lamont's office said.

Fonfara evaded reporters after the hearing, only answering questions by saying, “It was an informative hearing. I learned a lot.”

Gillett denied playing any role in negotiating the deal. She also defended her record as PURA chair, saying she’s tried to do what is best for ratepayers.

She specifically touted PURA’s decision to cut rates for Southern Connecticut and Connecticut Natural Gas after the agency determined the two Avangrid subsidiaries were overearning.

“I feel very committed to the State of Connecticut and the rate payers and I feel my record speaks for itself,” Gillett said.