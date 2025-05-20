Memorial Day

Key to smooth travel for Memorial Day weekend is planning

By David Horwitz

NBC Universal, Inc.

The unofficial start to summer is this weekend.

Every year, the last Monday in May is Memorial Day. It's a way to honor service members who have lost their lives protecting our nation.

This Thursday to Monday is Memorial Day weekend and the roads are expected to be busier this year than in years past.

We spoke to an expert about what you should know before heading out for the holiday.

Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Greater Hartford, said the key is to be prepared.

“So, we need to plan ahead; make sure your car is road-ready," said Noble.

Noble told us about 485,000 Connecticut residents are expected to travel for the holiday. Of those, roughly 91% will be taking to the roads.

She said avoiding the afternoon hours this weekend is your best bet.

“Plan an alternate route," said Noble. "We know how busy the roads are going to be.”

She said making sure your car is in good shape will go a long way.

“Top off those fluids. Check your oil, your windshield washer fluid, and your coolant,” Noble said.

There’s some good news for drivers too.

According to data from AAA, gas prices could be the lowest since 2021.

Last year on Memorial Day, the average cost of unleaded gasoline was $3.66.

Today, it's at $3.11 but it could go up before the holiday.

“This is typically the time of year where we see gas prices go up during summer driving season, but that hasn’t been what we have been seeing so far this year," said Noble. "Is that subject to change? Sure, but we will take the good.”

People we spoke to said they are looking forward to the holiday weekend.

Brandon Hernandez, of New Britain, said he's going to go with the flow.

“If the weather permits, maybe a cookout or something nice," said Hernandez.

Romeo Martin, a veteran from Plainville, said the holiday means a lot to him.

“The two days are Veterans Day and Memorial Day," said Martin. "So, they are two big days for me personally.”

With more people on the road, Triple A reminds everyone to be safe on the roads.

