‘Kiana Had the Spirit of Life': Community Remembers Teen Killed in New Haven

Family and friends came together for a touching moment to remember Kiana Brown and to call for change in New Haven.

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

People honored the teenager by releasing balloons on the New Haven Green Sunday afternoon.

We’re told green and white were the 19-year-old’s favorite colors.

“Kiana had the spirit of life. Like it’s even hard to put her into words. She just loved to dance. She loved art, music, anything like the artistic vibe,” said Courtney Brown, cousin of Kiana Brown.

Dozens marched to the green from a nearby library.

The event was organized by a group called Ice the Beef to pay tribute to Brown and others lost this year to gun violence.

Police say she was shot and killed while she slept at a friend’s home earlier this month.

Detectives later found evidence of gunfire in the road.

Brown’s family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“She was just one them people who you can’t really be sad because she brought so much joy to our lives. She was never angry, never an aggressive person. She was always happy,” said Brown.

Community activists are concerned about the number of homicides and shootings this year.

Ice the Beef is working to provide opportunities for kids to help them avoid violence.

“To realize that you don’t have to pick up a gun when you have a problem,” said Chaz Carmon, president of Ice the Beef.

