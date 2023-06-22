Kids face charges after taking joyride in stolen car in Trumbull: police

Two kids in Trumbull are facing charges after allegedly taking a joyride in a car they stole, according to police.

Officers received a complaint about a car speeding and driving erratically near the center of town on Thursday morning.

Responding officers found the car, with a 10- and 11-year-old inside, on White Plains Road. The boys tried to flee into a nearby parking lot but didn't get far.

Police said the 11-year-old was driving with his 10-year-old friend inside. The two allegedly took the car from a home in town and attracted attention by speeding through neighborhoods in the area.

Both boys were charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner's permission, reckless operation and engaging in pursuit. The driver is also charged with operating without a license, according to police.

The police department said both kids were released to the custody of their parents with a promise to appear in juvenile court on July 5.