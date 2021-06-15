Kids, Families to Return to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp After Pandemic Pause and Fire

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which Paul Newman founded in 1988 as a place for seriously ill children to have a summer camp experience, will be welcoming back children and their families for in-person camps this summer after pausing in-person activities since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a large fire in February.

Camp will resume on June 24 for the 34th summer and programs are offered at no cost to families due to donations.

There will be eight, four-day experiences for children between 5 and 15, including fishing, arts and crafts, swimming and more. The organization said several COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including masking, physical distancing and onsite COVID testing for all participants and staff.

In February, a fire destroyed the buildings that housed the Camp’s Arts & Crafts, Woodshop and Cooking Zone program areas.

Thanks to donations, construction will begin in late August on a new program complex and work is expected to be finished in time for camp in summer 2022.

Hole in the Wall will continue to offer a virtual program for young adults and a screen-free mailing series.