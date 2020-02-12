winsted

Kids Taken to the Hospital After Being Hit by Car



Two juveniles riding a bicycle were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Winsted Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Wheeler Street.

Police said the victims, a girl and boy, had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for treatment.

The driver stayed on scene and police said it does not appear speed was a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

