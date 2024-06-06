1 killed in motorcycle crash in Ledyard

A Groton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Ledyard Wednesday night.

Andrew Haydon, 22, was riding on Christy Hill Road around 8 p.m. when he hit a guardrail, according to police.

Haydon was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one on the motorcycle, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Heidi Schmidt at the Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-6400.

