Killingly approves new mascot after years of debate

By Melissa Cooney

Killingly High School's official new mascot is the "Trailblazers," a name voted on by students and people in the school community.

With six in agreement and one opposed, the Killingly Board of Education approved a new mascot Wednesday evening.

This comes after a community survey where 280 voted to make the mascot the “Riverhawks,” and 267 voted for the "Trailblazers."

Although the “Riverhawks” got more votes overall, the Ad Hoc Committee said more students voted in favor of the “Trailblazers.”

"I would urge the board to set aside personal feelings and support the results of the student survey,” Nelson King, a member of the Killingly Board of Education, said.

With that, five years of back and forth has wrapped up. In 2019, the former mascot name, the “Redmen,” was dropped amid concerns it was offensive.

Later, it was reinstated, with others saying it was a sense of pride for the area. Then, the school board retired it again.

Since, the students and community have worked to come up with the new name.

Now, even with a new name confirmed, the mascot saga remains a talker in town.

"The reason behind it was definitely a good reason. No one wants to be offended,” George Cody, of Plainfield, said. “Peace is much better."

Others say it’s hard to change what came before.

"I think it should have stayed what it was,” said one Killingly resident, who didn’t want to share his name.

"It is what it is, people will always know of who they are, and who we were growing up,” Suzanne Mazzarella, of Killingly, said.

