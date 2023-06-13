Killingly Board of Ed will not renew superintendent's contract: school officials

The Killingly School District announced that they won't be renewing the superintendent's contract, which will conclude at the end of June.

In a statement to the school community, Superintendent Robert Angeli said the Board of Education recently let him know that they won't be renewing his contract. It's unclear why specifically they came to this conclusion.

"I have greatly enjoyed working with the many dedicated educators and staff who work so diligently and with care to meet the needs of our students. Interacting with the students, their parents and family members has been a joy," Angeli said.

The Board of Education held a special meeting on June 7 to discuss a "personnel matter," but it's unclear whether or not this was to discuss the superintendent's departure.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In the statement, Angeli says he is particularly proud to have been a part of the school district's efforts to increase mental healthcare for students.

At the end of April, the Board of Ed passed a motion that would allow for a school-based mental facility to be established in some schools. This comes on the heels of a year-long discussion, with the state education dommissioner even getting involved, sending a letter letter saying it was starting an investigation into whether the Killingly Board is providing a "safe school setting."

Board of Education member Susan Lannon told NBC Connecticut that she disagrees with the board's decision, specifically citing the contents of the evaluation. She was not present at the meeting where the evaluation took place, but shared her stance on what happened.

"I am disappointed in the decision of the majority of the Board of Education...Your dedication to our students, staff, our community and school has been unbroken, and this is unfortunate," Lannon wrote in an email.

"It has been a great pleasure to work in a community that actively supports the education of its children...It has been my honor to served the students, families, staff and community as your superintendent," Angeli said.

The Board of Ed is scheduled to have their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.