Killingly Board of Education to have final mental health services hearing

Mental health services continue to be a topic of conversation for Killingly Public Schools. Back in 2022, they rejected a proposal to open a mental health center.

On Wednesday, the Board of Education will have its third and final hearing with the state to discuss whether or not the district is providing appropriate care.

Killingly students would have been able to receive mental health services at no cost to the district or taxpayers, but the school board voted it down in March of last year.

The school board's rejection led to a formal complaint filed with the state's Department of Education, questioning the district's compliance with mental health services.

The call for more services came after a survey found that roughly 15 percent of Killingly students admitted to having a suicide plan.

During the first hearing, Kelly Martin, the co-chair of the Board of Education responded to several claims. One of the claims said they stopped looking for additional staff to meet the mental health needs of students.

Martin said the school board was always seeking alternative mental health services behind closed doors.

“We were told by our attorneys don’t discuss it, don’t bring it out in public meetings so we were keeping quiet. We were doing all this work behind the scenes and we were keeping quiet and I think that was a misstep. It should have come out," Martin said.

Since the original rejection, Killingly has brought in alternative mental health services three days a week.