Killingly Central School Closed Friday Due to Sewer Issue

Killingly Central School in Killingly is closed Friday because of a sewer issue near the school.

A Facebook post from the Killingly Public School District says Killingly Central School will need to be closed Friday and classes will not meet virtually.

The post says the day will be the equivalent to a “snow day” for teachers and students and no lessons will being offered. Twelve-month employees at Killingly Central School should report to work as scheduled.

Before- and after-school programs for Killingly Memorial School students that are normally housed at Killingly Central School will be open at Killingly Memorial School.

Killingly Central School families who wish to pick up breakfast and lunch will be able to pick up meals from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Killingly High School Student parking lot.