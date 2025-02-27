Killingly man accused of sexually assaulting at least 2 young boys: warrant

A man in Killingly is accused of sexually assaulting at least two 15-year-old boys that were friends with his son, according to an arrest warrant.

Connecticut State Police said the abuse in one of those cases had been going on since 2023.

Michael Mancini, 51, is also under investigation for other alleged sexual encounters with teens in Ledyard and Brooklyn.

In one the incidents, a boy's stepmother told authorities that he tried to harm himself because Mancini had been sexually assaulting him, the warrant states.

The boy told police that Mancini bought him nearly $150 worth of baseball cards, and he would give the boy money when they were together, according to the warrant.

The warrant says that in a text conversation, the boy told a friend, "He's [Mancini] done stuff to me" and "I was scared to say no."

Police said that Mancini would pay others to have sex with him. In one instance, he picked up a man in his car and said he'd pay him if he performed a sexual act, the warrant reads.

The warrant says Mancini said he "likes to offer to give people rides, he sees [people] walking on the side of the road alone...he feels bad and 'sometimes he gets lucky,'" police said.

He faces charges including several counts of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $700,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.