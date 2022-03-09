Killingly Parents and Students Plan to Rally in Support of School Based Health Center

Parents and students in Killingly are planning to rally before Wednesday's board of education meeting. They want to show support for a proposed initiative that would bring a School Based Health Center (SBHC) to Killingly High School.

"I can't think of a more important local issue right now to address than the local health needs of our students," said Christine Rosati Randall, one of the parents helping to organize the rally.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, SBHCs are "free-standing medical clinics located within or on the grounds of schools." They provide comprehensive care and are open to all students enrolled in the school regardless of ability to pay.

The state already funds SBHCs in 27 communities across Connecticut, according to the DPH website. The centers bring different services to schools including primary care, health promotion activities, dental care (at select centers), and mental health services.

The state's website explains that although services are available to all students regardless of insurance status, written consent by the parent/guardian is required to receive care.

Killingly Public Schools started exploring SBHCs in April 2021 based on a needs assessment that indicated a center would be beneficial. Superintendent Bob Angeli sent a letter to the school community in February informing them of the proposed district initiative to bring Student Based Health Centers to the district's schools.

The district held an information meeting regarding the SBHCs last month. They shared data that further indicates the need for a center and the added mental health services that it would bring.

According to the presentation, 211 requests for mental health assistance by Killingly School District are up 10% compared to the pre-pandemic need. A school nurse also reported that over the past 3 years there has been a 50% increase in visits related to anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

"We have a lot of working families, dual working families, single-parent families, and so access can be a real concern," said Rosati Randall. "These students can access mental health services during the school day."

Julianna Morrissette, a senior at Killingly High who plans on attending Wednesday's rally, said she wants to see the center come to her school because of the mental health services it would bring. Morrissette explained that she has struggled with mental health, but her parents have been able to send her to therapy. She is hoping a SBHC would ease access for others.

"So that students who weren't fortunate like I was have the support they need," said Morrissette.

Killingly's SBHC would be operated by Generations Family Health Center, who already operates a center in Putnam, at no cost to the district.

In response to the rally being held Wednesday in support of the proposed initiative, the Quiet Corner Tea Party is hosting a counter-rally. The group did not respond to NBC Connecticut's interview request, but posted online their reasons for opposing the center. One of their reasons is that they don't believe it is an educational matter. "Mental health clinics do not belong in our school system," the group wrote on Facebook.

Angeli, Killingly's superintendent, said he had already let the board know that he supports the initiative. Now, the board has to take action. Angeli said the board will receive a detailed informational packet at Wednesday's board meeting to review. There is no date yet for a vote, but Angeli said it could be added to the next meeting agenda or to a special meeting agenda.

If the board votes to approve the process, a center could be up and running this school year and be fully implemented by the fall.

The rally to support the initiative was scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Rosati Randall said she hopes they can show the board that the initiative has community support. They are asking for a vote to be added to their next meeting.

"Mental health matters should not be delayed," said Rosati Randall.