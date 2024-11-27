Killingly

Killingly ‘retires' controversial school mascot

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

For the second time, Killingly is ending the use of a controversial school mascot. The debate has gone back and forth for years.

Before moving on, Killingly threw a retirement celebration for the high school’s mascot, the Redmen.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“It's just a bittersweet moment, but it's OK. It's OK. We're moving on,” Heidi Bowden, of Killingly, said.

Folks could buy vintage football jerseys, pick up free mementos and check out old pictures.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Just wanted to come for the nostalgia of it. Just see the jerseys and the slideshow. And just to remember, you know, the mascot and honor it. And wear my, you know, Redmen pride,” Mandy Bowden-Phillips, of Dudley, Massachusetts, said.

Five years ago, the Redmen mascot was dropped amid concerns it was offensive to some.

Local

Hartford 21 mins ago

Grandfather of mother and son killed grieves loss during vigil in Hartford

West Haven 4 hours ago

West Haven gets $1 million after former lawmakers steal COVID-19 relief funds

Later it was reinstated as others saw it as a source of community pride.

Then in June, the school board voted to retire the Redmen mascot again.

“There is a lot of pride with this. But I know kids who don’t have that. I know many kids who went to college and wouldn’t wear or bring their uniforms because they were ashamed of them,” Misty Murdock, Killingly School Board, said in June.

“The name Redmen was never meant to be derogatory. We said that tonight. It was never meant to be disrespectful. It symbolizes strength, courage and resilience,” Kelly Martin, of the Killingly School Board, said.

A committee was formed to come up with new mascot names.

For the new coach of the girls’ basketball team, it’s a chance to find something people will again rally behind.

“For the past when we were part of the program it was always Redmen pride, Redgal pride. And I think you’ll still find that same pride in the athletes and students here. They still feel that same pride and it will be a whole new pride for them,” Kevin Plasse, of Killingly, said.

We’re told a committee has come up with a handful of new potential mascots and eventually it will be up to students to decide which one will replace the Redmen.

This article tagged under:

Killingly
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us