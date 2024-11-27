Killingly ‘retires' controversial school mascot

For the second time, Killingly is ending the use of a controversial school mascot. The debate has gone back and forth for years.

Before moving on, Killingly threw a retirement celebration for the high school’s mascot, the Redmen.

“It's just a bittersweet moment, but it's OK. It's OK. We're moving on,” Heidi Bowden, of Killingly, said.

Folks could buy vintage football jerseys, pick up free mementos and check out old pictures.

“Just wanted to come for the nostalgia of it. Just see the jerseys and the slideshow. And just to remember, you know, the mascot and honor it. And wear my, you know, Redmen pride,” Mandy Bowden-Phillips, of Dudley, Massachusetts, said.

Five years ago, the Redmen mascot was dropped amid concerns it was offensive to some.

Later it was reinstated as others saw it as a source of community pride.

Then in June, the school board voted to retire the Redmen mascot again.

“There is a lot of pride with this. But I know kids who don’t have that. I know many kids who went to college and wouldn’t wear or bring their uniforms because they were ashamed of them,” Misty Murdock, Killingly School Board, said in June.

“The name Redmen was never meant to be derogatory. We said that tonight. It was never meant to be disrespectful. It symbolizes strength, courage and resilience,” Kelly Martin, of the Killingly School Board, said.

A committee was formed to come up with new mascot names.

For the new coach of the girls’ basketball team, it’s a chance to find something people will again rally behind.

“For the past when we were part of the program it was always Redmen pride, Redgal pride. And I think you’ll still find that same pride in the athletes and students here. They still feel that same pride and it will be a whole new pride for them,” Kevin Plasse, of Killingly, said.

We’re told a committee has come up with a handful of new potential mascots and eventually it will be up to students to decide which one will replace the Redmen.