Killingly Schools Board of Ed Creates 5 New Armed Security Guard Positions

The Killingly Board of Education has recently voted to create five armed security officer positions for the school district.

Superintendent Robert Angeli said the new positions were established to increase the school district's ability to provide "to provide a safe learning and teaching environment for students and staff."

"Having armed security in the schools greatly reduces response time in the event of an emergency," Angeli said.

The school district said they started talking about the positions during the 2022-23 budget development process.

Other school districts in Connecticut have also added armed security officers, or are considering them. East Hampton and Lyme-Old Lyme schools are among those who've talked about the issue this year.