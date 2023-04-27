Killingly

Killingly Student Brought Bullet to School, Superintendent Says

By Bryan Mercer

A student at Killingly Intermediate School was in possession of a single round of .22 caliber ammunition at school, according to district officials.

In a letter sent to parents, students and teachers, Superintendent Robert Angeli said no one was in danger during the incident.

The letter from Superintendent Angeli said that "This incident involves a child's curiosity." Angeli went on to say that there was "no bad intent" by the student who brought the bullet onto school grounds.

The district did not share any need for additional security measures or other actions taken during the school day on Thursday.

Superintendent Angeli reminded parents that firearms, ammunition and other dangerous instruments are not permitted to be brought to school.

Killingly
