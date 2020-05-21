Killingly Town Council Votes to Press Governor on Reopening of Businesses

Town councilors in Killingly voted Thursday night in favor of drafting a declaration to the governor regarding the reopening of businesses.

Once drafted, the town council will review the document before submitting it to the governor. The aim is to persuade the governor to relax reopening requirements so that businesses can reopen sooner, if they wish as they try to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a county with the lowest numbers of cases and should be allowed to have our own control to open businesses. We feel this can be done safely," Vice Chairman Kevin Kerttula explained.

Town councilors expressed concerns that if they don't take action to help their town's businesses now, some may not be able to reopen. They also discussed concerns about the decision by Gov. Ned Lamont not to allow hair salons to reopen just two days before the originally announced May 20 date.

The Cromwell town council voted in favor of a similar measure for their town earlier this week.