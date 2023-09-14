Killingly town manager says, ‘no substantial damage' after storm, potential tornado

The National Weather Service will be in Killingly Thursday to confirm whether a tornado hit the area on Wednesday night.

Christina Coulombe was out walking Thursday morning, but it wasn't her typical morning stroll.

She was walking to her car, which was parked two miles away because of storm damage from the night before.

"I was driving home from Rhode Island, and I was blocked. There were trees down, power lines down. I couldn't get through to my house," said Coulombe.

She says she had no other option but to walk through woods and around downed power lines in the pouring rain.

One family still has to climb over a large tree limb just to get to their house. Strong winds caused minor damage around their home as well.

"It seems like it went through our backyard. There's a bunch of trees down. I have a big pellet grill that kind of got kind of shoved to the side," said Jeff Ferron, of Killingly.

Ferron says the storm also impacted his daughter's bus route after school on Wednesday.

"We had to make other plans to get the kids off the bus. We had to meet the bus at another stop," said Ferron.

The Superintendent of Killingly Public Schools says the storm did cause at least a 30-minute delay.

Town Manager Mary Calorio says there is "no substantial damage" from the storm. One house lost a few shingles in the storm, but Calorio says residents are mostly dealing with downed trees.

Crews will be cleaning up and checking for washouts throughout the day Thursday.