State-wide kindergarten age changes loom as summer approaches

As the end of the school year approaches, many parents with kindergarten-aged children are gearing up for what’s to come next school year, when the entry age requirements are set to change.

“I don’t care for it too much,” said Christine Mangene, whose granddaughter was born in January. “When they’re ready to turn five, they should be able to go to school.”

Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, the state entry age requirement for kindergarten students will change. The current kindergarten cutoff date is Jan. 1, but starting next year it will be Sept. 1.

This means that 9,000 kids born on or after Sept. 2 will either need to repeat a year of pre-K or find a kindergarten program that will accept them.

“Some of the kids have to stay and be back,” said Katarzyna Loranger, who runs Little Bunny Day Care in New Britain. ”They’re losing their friends, they know everything, but they have to go over everything again."

For many parents, the cost of pre-K programs is another unexpected expense.

“I don’t think anybody was ready for this,” Loranger said. “For the kids, of course it’s stressful, but it’s even more stressful for the parents. The parents have to pay for another year, because pre-k is not free.”

Some towns and cities are offering waiver programs for these students, but there is no statewide initiative. Childcare providers like Loranger say childcare is in high demand.

“We are limited,” she said. “We don’t have so many openings. It’s frustrating for the parents that are calling and trying to find a place for the kids.”

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Office of Early Childhood Education, the Connecticut House Democrats and the Connecticut House Republicans for comment, but none were available.