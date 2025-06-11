Kindness group in Colchester helps pay off school lunch debt in town

Parents and students in Colchester have one less thing to worry about after the school district’s lunch debt was paid off.

It’s all thanks to a group of locals looking to do acts of kindness.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I’ve always thought that Colchester is a very generous and kind town,” Michelle Noehren said.

A town she has a lot of faith in, especially when it comes to doing acts of kindness. She leads the Colchester is Kind group, which has about 4,000 members on Facebook.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Noehren said figuring out her latest act was inspired by her best friend Katie Schunk of East Hampton, who lost her battle with cancer.

“I started thinking about wanting the Colchester is Kind community to do something in her honor on the day of her funeral,” she said.

That wound up being a fundraiser to pay off school lunch debt for Colchester Public Schools.

“No student should be in a position in which they can’t afford food. That’s a basic necessity,” Noehren said.

The fundraiser was a success, raising nearly $1,900 in just 12 hours, which completely paid off the lunch debt owed to the school district.

“It blew my mind, honestly. The Colchester is Kind community specifically always shows up when they’re needed,” Noehren said.

In a survey of about 80 school districts across the state, the School Nutrition Association of Connecticut found the total amount of student lunch debt nears $1 million this year alone.

Noehren said it highlights an important issue to raise.

“The burden on families has become greater and greater. Groceries cost more and more,” she said.

She hopes efforts like the fundraiser will inspire others to do some good in their own communities.

“There’s no act of kindness too small. I really believe that,” Noehren said.

Noehren said she hopes their efforts spark discussion in other towns about school lunch debt, and said people are already reaching out about ways they can help.