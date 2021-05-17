Bridgeport

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating.

Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford Health Care Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices will range from $70.50 to $110.50.

The When You See Yourself Tour will make stops at outdoor venues across North America. Cold War Kids will also be on the tour.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com.

Live Nation say Kings of Leon’s eighth studio album, When You See Yourself, marks the first time ever that a new album was released as an NFT.

On Aug. 25, the tour will be in Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

On Aug. 27, it will be in Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center and it will be in Camden, New Jersey on Aug. 29 at BB&T Pavilion.

