Kingswood Oxford football team gets dance lesson from Dallas Cowboys cheerleader

Kingswood Oxford's football team has some new skills at their disposal thanks a fun new tradition that the program recently started.

For the last couple of years, the Wyverns welcome a dancer to give the team a lesson, and this year, former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Victoria Kalina helped the team with their moves.

"It just goes to show, dancers are athletes," said Kalina, who appeared on the Netflix documentary "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders." "This is so unique and I have never seen this before and it's being so well done."

Kingswood Oxford's football team was pushed out of their comfort zone.

"It was a lot of things that I've never done," said junior Justin Morle.

"We have a great dance program here and we like to be inclusive," senior Stephen Bailey said.

The Wyverns quickly discovered that dancing skills translate well to the football field.

"Quickness is the number one thing," said Morle. "It was another level."

"Not only just balance and coordination and stuff like that, but really just the mental aspect of the job, knowing the steps and your job," said junior Cameron Thomas.

Kalina appreciated the effort and enthusiasm that the team brought to the workout.

"I'm impressed. Stretching needs a little bit of work," said Kalina.

"The stretch she had us do in the beginning was next level," said Bailey. "I don't think we even do that on the field, but I think the team bonding was the biggest thing, just hanging out with the guys, having fun, doing something we never thought we would do."

The Wyverns all agreed that dancing is a lot harder than they expected.

"I sweat in there as much as I did in practice, so I definitely have a lot of respect," said Morle.

"It's amazing because both dancers and football players -- it takes a lot of work," added Kalina.