The KISS concert scheduled for Sunday night at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford has been postponed until further notice due to Hurricane Henri.

The concert was initially postponed to Monday night but was again postponed after consulting with local officials.

It is unknown when the concert will be rescheduled to at this time.

Anyone with tickets will be able to use them for the rescheduled date.

For more information on Hurricane Henri and its impact on Connecticut, click here.