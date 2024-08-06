Southbury

Kitten found dead on side of road in Southbury

By Cat Murphy

Authorities in Southbury are asking the public for information after a newborn kitten was abandoned on the side of the road over the weekend.

Animal control officials said Saturday that the kitten was found in a cardboard box on High Meadow Drive.

Images posted to Facebook appear to show that the kitten — who authorities described as "orange and white and only a few days old" — was abandoned with a towel and two metal bowls. The photos also indicate that the cardboard box was previously used to house an electric power washer.

Anyone with information pertaining to the abandoned kitten is asked to call Southbury Animal Control at (203) 262-0613 or Southbury police at (203) 264-5912.

The incident in Southbury is far from a one-off, though. In May, a German Shepherd was found tied to a tree at a Southbury horse farm.

And more broadly, the incident is emblematic of a disturbing pattern of roadside animal abandonments across the state this summer.

In July alone, at least six dogs were found abandoned on Connecticut roads.

In Canton, for example, a 1-year-old terrier was hit by a car after being left in the woods along Route 44. In Manchester, two dogs were found tied to a pole in the pouring rain. In Branford, two dogs were found abandoned in the span of a week. And in Bridgeport, authorities had to euthanize an abandoned dog that had suffered "prolonged neglect and cruelty."

Likewise, in Hamden, two cats were dumped in a cemetery. And in Naugatuck, two kittens were found dead after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

