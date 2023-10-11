Kitten freed after becoming stuck in desk at Wesleyan fraternity

A kitten found itself in quite a predicament in Middletown on Sunday.

The kitten somehow got its head stuck in a hole in the back of a desk at a fraternity house on High Street on the Wesleyan campus, according to Middletown Animal Control.

The feline doesn't belong to the fraternity. It somehow found its way into the house and was trying to hide when it got its head stuck, animal control said.

Middletown firefighters responded right away to help free the kitten from the desk.

Animal control is trying to find the cat's owner. If it's yours, give them a call at 860-638-4030.