Middletown

Kitten freed after becoming stuck in desk at Wesleyan fraternity

By Bob Connors

Middletown Animal Control

A kitten found itself in quite a predicament in Middletown on Sunday.

The kitten somehow got its head stuck in a hole in the back of a desk at a fraternity house on High Street on the Wesleyan campus, according to Middletown Animal Control.

The feline doesn't belong to the fraternity. It somehow found its way into the house and was trying to hide when it got its head stuck, animal control said.

Middletown firefighters responded right away to help free the kitten from the desk.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Animal control is trying to find the cat's owner. If it's yours, give them a call at 860-638-4030.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us