Police looking for driver who witnessed kittens being thrown from moving vehicle in Naugatuck

Police are investigating the roadside deaths of two kittens in Naugatuck after receiving reports that the young animals had been thrown from a moving vehicle.

The Naugatuck Police Department said witnesses reported seeing a woman throw two kittens from the driver’s side of a maroon sedan in the area of North Church Street and Route 63 around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials subsequently located the bodies of the deceased kittens on the side of the road, according to a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday evening. The cats were estimated to have been between 4 and 5 months old.

Police said they have identified the vehicle from which the kittens were reportedly thrown.

But according to police, the car that was traveling directly behind the suspect's vehicle when the incident occurred was seen swerving to avoid striking the kittens. Investigators are now asking for help locating the driver of this vehicle, which police described only as a black car, “to get more information on what they saw."

No other information on the incident was immediately available.