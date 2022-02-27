Knights of Columbus Pledge $1 Million to Ukraine

The Knights of Columbus, announced a commitment of $1 million for immediate distribution to support Ukrainian refugees, including Ukrainian Knights and their families impacted by the recent Russian invasion of their country, according to a press release.

Located in New Haven, the organization has also launched the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, an international fundraising campaign among its members that will match all funds raised up to an additional $500,000.

In a message to Knights around the world, Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly encouraged the organization’s more than two million members to respond with continued prayers and material support.

“The situation in Ukraine is dire and worsening. The people of Ukraine and our brother Knights in that nation need our help,” Supreme Knight Kelly wrote.

According to the release, the relief funding will be used to provide shelter, food, medical supplies, clothing and religious goods, as well as other humanitarian needs.

The Knights will work with both the Latin and Greek Catholic Churches in Ukraine, with dioceses and Knights of Columbus councils in Poland, and with international humanitarian aid agencies to address needs quickly and effectively, they said.

“In this time of intense danger, know that your brother Knights of Columbus around the world are praying for you, your families and all the people of Ukraine," Supreme Knight Kelly said in a video message to the more than 1,800 members in Ukraine.

"We ask that our Lord protect you and your loved ones and restore peace in your land. We ask that he give you strength and courage to persevere,” he continued.

The Supreme Knight’s entire video message can be viewed here. For additional information about the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund and how to donate, click here.