L.L. Bean in Enfield slated to open this fall

Construction is underway at L.L. Bean at Brookside Plaza in Enfield and the store is expected to open in the fall.

It is one of four L.L. Bean stores the company added or plans to add across the country this year. The others are in New York, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

"Our four 2024 store openings represent a significant step forward in our commitment to making L.L.Bean's exceptional outdoor gear, apparel and footwear accessible to a broader audience,” Greg Elder, L.L.Bean Chief Retail Officer said in a statement. “As we continue to expand our retail footprint beyond New England, we are eager to strengthen our connection with customers and communities across the country, enabling more people to experience the restorative power of time outside.”

The Enfield store is replacing the Bed Bath & Beyond that closed and the development is one piece of a broader plan to revitalize the shopping scene in the area.

“With L.L. Bean, it’s kind of the starter and the spark that we needed to really bring in those big businesses from out of state and out of town,” Kristy Koistinen, a community development specialist for the Town of Enfield, said.

There are also plans for the Enfield Square Mall which sits mostly empty. They include mixed-use housing, hotels and shops.

“And I feel like once people start seeing the physical construction happening, that’s when the excitement and the anticipation is going to start,” Koistinen said.

Koistinen said the town just submitted an application to get grant funding. The goal is to break ground in the winter on the more than $250 million project.

With LL Bean almost ready for customers and movement on the mall revitalization underway, Koinstien said this could be the positive domino effect the area needs.

"It's just onward and upward from there, where people are able to understand this is the place to be," she said.

The mayor said IHOP is also coming to town.