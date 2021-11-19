L+M Hospital Reports Increase in Covid Hospitalizations, Urges Booster Shots

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London had 20 Covid patients hospitalized Friday, the highest number of Covid hospitalizations they have recorded since February.

"If you look at the people who are admitted currently, it's either that their booster is due or no vaccine at all," said Dr. Craig Mittleman, encouraging people who are eligible for a booster shot to get one as soon as possible.

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Friday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid-19 booster shots to all adults, a move that simplifies who is eligible for an additional dose. A person is eligible for the booster six months after their last dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The booster basically boosts your immunity back to what you had after you got the original vaccine," said Mittleman.

Earlier this week, Connecticut's governor and top health official both urged all adults to get their booster shots.

In response to the recommendation, Ledge Light Health District opened their booster clinic in Groton Friday to anyone who received Pfizer or Moderna more than six months ago as well as anyone who received J&J more than two months ago.

"To have this opportunity to again feel just as safe as I felt once I was fully vaccinated the first time, it is such a wonderful opportunity," said Chandler Smith, who got her booster shot at the clinic Friday.

Sarah Meyers from East Lyme also received her booster shot at the clinic.

"We just decided to get on it before the holidays come," said Meyers.