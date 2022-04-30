Lake Compounce Amusement Park Opens for the Season

There is plenty to do this spring weekend around the state, including kid-friendly activities, fundraisers and festivals, some of which are making a return since the beginning of the pandemic.

Lake Compounce Amusement Park in Bristol kicked off their season today. In light of its 175th birthday season, the park is launching its newest program: Kids Fest.

Children ages two to eight will be able to interact with jugglers, stilt-walkers and DJs. There will also be meet-and-greets with characters Arthur and Pete the Cat every weekend from April to May.

"They can have a balloon twister, a nice balloon made, a stilt walker, a juggler and nostalgic kid foods like mac n’ cheese, smiley fries and kiddie sundaes, all those sweet treats,” said Lynsey Winters, director of marketing at Lake Compounce.

This year, the park will also go cashless. Winters said there will cash-to-card kiosks for guests.

"It's easier for our team members and even our guests to not have to worry about having cash on them. So, you just bring your cards and your season pass and you're ready to go,” said Winters.

Lake Compounce is the oldest continuously operating amusement park in North America.

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend.

