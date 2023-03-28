Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

Lake Compounce entrance
NBC Connecticut

Lake Compounce has announced the lineup for its Summer Concert Series and it includes a variety of local bands and national acts.

The live concerts will begin on Memorial Day Weekend and will run every Saturday during the summer and on holiday weekends.

The concerts will take place on the park's floating lake stage.

The lineup is as follows:

  • May
    • May 27: TBA
    • May 28: Jerrod Niemann
  • June
    • June 3: TBA
    • June 10: Everclear
    • June 17: Stiletto - A Billy Joel Tribute
    • June 24: CeeLo Green
  • July - Any concert held in July will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
    • July 1: Larger Than Life: Mi Gente
    • July 2: Larger Than Life: Abba Mia
    • July 3: Raise Your Hands - A Bon Jovi Tribute
    • July 4: Southern Voice
    • July 8: The Way Outs
    • July 15: Canaan Smith
    • July 22: All-4-One
    • July 29: Here’s to the Night
  • August
    • August 5: Sunset Drive
    • August 12: Shout
    • August 19: The Ebbas
    • August 26: KSF - A Tribute to Kansas, Styx & Foreigner
  • September
    • September 2: Yesterday Beatles Tribute
    • September 3: Brit Pack

Every concert is included with general park admission and Silver, Gold and Platinum Season Passes.

Anyone wanting to attend a certain concert can also buy a Single Day Ticket for that date.

The concerts are rain or shine and are expected to take place as long as the park is open and operating.

More details on the concerts can be found here.

