Lake Compounce Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

Lake Compounce has announced the lineup for its Summer Concert Series and it includes a variety of local bands and national acts.

The live concerts will begin on Memorial Day Weekend and will run every Saturday during the summer and on holiday weekends.

The concerts will take place on the park's floating lake stage.

The lineup is as follows:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

May May 27: TBA May 28: Jerrod Niemann

June June 3: TBA June 10: Everclear June 17: Stiletto - A Billy Joel Tribute June 24: CeeLo Green

July - Any concert held in July will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. July 1: Larger Than Life: Mi Gente July 2: Larger Than Life: Abba Mia July 3: Raise Your Hands - A Bon Jovi Tribute July 4: Southern Voice July 8: The Way Outs July 15: Canaan Smith July 22: All-4-One July 29: Here’s to the Night

- Any concert held in July will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. August August 5: Sunset Drive August 12: Shout August 19: The Ebbas August 26: KSF - A Tribute to Kansas, Styx & Foreigner

September September 2: Yesterday Beatles Tribute September 3: Brit Pack



Every concert is included with general park admission and Silver, Gold and Platinum Season Passes.

Anyone wanting to attend a certain concert can also buy a Single Day Ticket for that date.

The concerts are rain or shine and are expected to take place as long as the park is open and operating.

More details on the concerts can be found here.