Lake Compounce Announces Plans to Open for Season in July

Lake Compounce will be opening for the summer season starting July 1, the park announced on Tuesday.

The park will open for Season Passholder Appreciation Days starting Wednesday, July 1 through Sunday, July 5.

On Monday, July 6, Lake Compounce will open to the general public.

"America's Oldest, Continuously Operating Amusement Park" will be making changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and adding additional safety measures.

Lake Compounce announced it plans to limit capacity in the park and on individual attractions, restaurants and buildings to allow for social distancing. Signage around the park will remind guests to observe social distancing.

Guests will be required to RSVP for what day they want to visit the park, in addition to purchasing a ticket or holding a season pass.

Tickets and season passes will only be sold online. There will no opportunity to purchase walk-up tickets this summer.

Both guests and employees will have to have their temperature checked before entering the park. If you have a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees, you will be denied entry, according to the park.

All guests and employees ages three and older will be required to wear face coverings, except on water attractions and while swimming.

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our number one priority as we work to welcome guests back to the park,” said Larry Gorneault, the Lake Compounce general manager, in a press release. “We will continue working with our local leaders, health experts and industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Lake Compounce.”