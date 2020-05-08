Lake Compounce Extends Season Passes Through 2021

Lake Compounce in Bristol will be extending season passes through 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

The park has yet to determine an opening date, and announced Friday that anyone with season passes will be able to use them through 2021 because of the uncertainty.

"Our top priority, as always, is the health and safety of our guests and team members. We will continue following the rulings and recommendations of our local, state and federal leadership throughout this process, working alongside health and safety officials and our colleagues in the amusement and attractions industries."

Park officials also noted that they've suspended work on the new Venus Vortex ride, which will now open in 2021.

For specific information and frequently asked questions, visit the Lake Compounce website.

According to its website, Lake Compounce is the oldest, continuously-operating amusement park in North America.