Lake Compounce Introduces New ‘Rockin' Floating Lake Stage

Excited for summertime? Lake Compounce is debuting a new floating lake stage that is sure to make this season a rockin' one.

The stage, seen above, will open Memorial Day weekend and will feature live music all summer long.

Single-day tickets and some season passes will include admission to the concerts.

Concerts used to take place at the amusement park in the late 80s and early 90s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who'd like to see the full line-up of summer concerts can subscribe to their email newsletter by clicking here.

The park itself opens for the season on Saturday, April 29. It'll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They're looking to hire employees ahead of opening day. Workers can earn up to $18 per hour, receive free tickets and more. You can apply online here starting today.