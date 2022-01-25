Lake Compounce is Hiring More Than 1,000 Employees for the 2022 Season

Opening day is less than 100 days away and Lake Compounce is looking to hire over 1,000 employees for the 2022 season.

America's oldest amusement park has increased its pay rate and perks for roles including lifeguards, ride operators, food and beverage, security and more, according to Lake Compounce. Pay rates may be up to $18 for seasonal team members.

Individuals hired for lifeguard roles will be paid for the ten-day certificate program.

Job perks include free admission to Lake Compounce with bonuses offered throughout the season and advancement opportunities are available for those who excel, the press release said.

"We’re already gearing up for our biggest season yet here at Lake Compounce and we are looking for dedicated team members to help make this season the best in our 176-year history,” Director of Operations Megan Major said. “For those interested in the fun and unique field of amusement parks and entertainment destinations, there’s no better way to get a foot in the door than a seasonal job with us.”

Lake Compounce will host an in-person job fair on Wednesday, March 9. Anyone interested can get started now by applying online today.

Seasonal jobs are available for teens as young as 16 years old and also offer other opportunities for professionals and retirees looking for a flexible part-time job.

Employees who complete the application and hiring process by April 1 will receive four Bronze Season Passes to use themselves and to share with family and friends.

For more information on the 2022 season, job opportunities and more, head to Lake Compounce's website.