Lake Compounce has rescheduled its Pawliday Lights event to Sunday.

Furry guests and their family members can come to the park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a redo of the event.

The dogs can take photos with Santa, enjoy pup cups and pose in front of a Christmas tree.

The Meriden Humane Society will also be collecting donations and sharing information about dog adoptions.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

More information about the festivities can be found here.