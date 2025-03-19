Lake Compounce is set to have a new owner soon

A popular Connecticut amusement park will soon have a new owner.

Herschend and Parques Reunidos signed an agreement to acquire all of Palace Entertainment U.S. properties, which will include Lake Compounce.

Herschend is a privately-owned company that operates several theme parks across the country, including Dollywood.

Palace Entertainment has over 20 entertainment venues in 10 states that will be taken over by the new owners.

In a statement, CEO Akex Wexler said, “We look forward to building upon the strong foundation that Palace Entertainment has created and welcoming these properties and hosts into the Herschend family of brands."

According to the statement, the company plans to do the following within the first months of ownership:

Enhance entertainment and maintain guest experiences.

Train new employees and align with "Herschend's people first culture."

Continuous communication with guest, employees and locals about the changes.

It's unclear if any jobs will be impacted by the new ownership. Click here for more information.