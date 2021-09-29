Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce to Hold Happy Hauntings Event Until Halloween

By Caroline LeCour

Main gate of Lake Compounce
Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce's new “Happy Hauntings” event is kicking off just in time for Halloween. 

Starting on Saturday, park guests can expect Halloween treats, hay mazes, a pumpkin patch, magic show and a park fully decorated for fall. 

“Happy Hauntings will bring family-friendly Halloween fun to Lake Compounce like never before,” Lake Compounce general manager Larry Gorneault Jr. said in a statement. “With seasonal sights and special events throughout October, we’re creating unique experiences for our guests to enjoy every time they walk through our front gate.”   

The Happy Hauntings event will occur every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Each weekend will offer a different set of events, such as specific kid-friendly events on Oct. 9, a Dogtoberfest on Oct. 10 and an apple fritter eating contest on Oct. 24. 

Ticket prices will go for $15 for adults if purchased before Oct. 3, and will be $29.99 for adults afterward. Those purchasing a Silver or Platinum 2022 Season Pass will receive admission for the rest of the 2021 season. 

If hauntings aren’t your forte, Lake Compounce’s Holiday Lights will return at the park on Nov. 26, running Fridays between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 29.

