A 37-year-old Lakeville man has died after a crash in Salisbury, according to state police.

State police said Christopher Mckenna was driving a Toyota 4-Runner on Route 112, in the area of 215 Lime Rock Road, crossed into the westbound lane and rolled over just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

He was transported to Sharon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

State police ask anyone with information on the crash to call Trooper Coretto at Troop B by calling (860)626-1820.