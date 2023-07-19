Waterbury

Lakewood beach in Waterbury closed due to bacteria level

Lakewood Beach in Waterbury
NBCConnecticut.com

Lakewood beach in Waterbury is closed because of the bacteria level, according to the mayor’s office.

A statement from the office of Mayor Neil O’Leary said results from scheduled testing of the Lakewood waterfront Wednesday showed higher than normal levels of bacteria and the Lakewood beach will be closed effective immediately as a precaution.

The mayor’s office said water sample testing is done daily and Lakewood beach will reopen when levels are safe for swimming.

