Lakewood Beach in Waterbury reopening Tuesday

Lakewood Park Beach in Waterbury is reopening on Tuesday after new water samples showed normal levels of bacteria.

Last week, Lakewood Park Beach was closed as a precaution.

A statement from the office of Mayor Neil O’Leary last week said results from scheduled testing of the Lakewood waterfront Wednesday showed higher than normal levels of bacteria.

Last Friday, the mayor's office said water testing continued to show higher than acceptable levels of bacteria, so the beach remained closed through the weekend.

On Tuesday, officials said new water samples came back on Monday and they are able to reopen the area.