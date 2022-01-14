Lamont Activates State's Severe Cold Weather Protocol

Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state's several cold weather protocol beginning Friday through Wednesday, January 19.

A blast of Arctic air is expected to arrive in Connecticut late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Connecticut will be in the single digits Saturday morning and strong winds will bring wind chills that could make it feel anywhere from 5 to 20 degrees below zero.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The brutal cold will ease on Sunday, just in time for a winter storm on Sunday.

Snow is expected to begin in Connecticut late Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. The snow could be heavy at times overnight.

People in many parts of the state may wake up to an accumulation of heavy, wet snow Monday morning before it changes over to rain for most areas of the state.

The governor says activating the severe cold weather protocol helps ensure vulnerable populations can receive protection from the dangerous weather conditions.

"These conditions can be extremely dangerous if someone is outdoors for extended periods of time, which is why we are urging anyone in need to seek shelter," Gov. Lamont said. "If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location and they can also provide transportation if necessary.”

The state takes the following actions when the severe cold weather protocol is activated:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.