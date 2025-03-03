Connecticut

Lamont calls on lawmakers to eliminate fees for occupational licenses

Gov. Ned Lamont Monday urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would eliminate fees for obtaining or renewing occupational licenses for certain professions.

It was an idea the governor first proposed during his budget address last month.

The professions that would be affected under the proposal include include nurses, dental hygienists, mental health professionals, occupational therapists, paramedics, physical therapists, physician assistants, electricians, HVAC workers, plumbers, sheet metal workers, and teachers.

“Workers in certain skilled professions are required to obtain licenses for understandable reasons, but we should be doing more to encourage jobseekers to enter these fields, and that is why I want to eliminate all of the costs associated with applying for and renewing these licenses,” Gov. Lamont said in a release.

The fees for some professions can be has much as $375.

If enacted, the proposal would be for the 2026/2027 biennial budget and benefit nearly 180,000 workers in Connectiuct. It would save them a total of $18.8 million in 2026 and $25 million in 2027, according to Lamont's office.

Republican lawmakers called the proposal "common sense."

Workers shouldn’t have to pay this tax just for the right to work in our state. Let’s come together to cut licensing fees on workers and send a signal that we want to make it easier to work, live, and succeed in Connecticut,” said Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich).

