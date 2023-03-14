Lamont Closes Executive Branch Buildings to Public, Directs Some State Workers to Stay Home

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all executive branch state office buildings closed to the public Tuesday due to the storm.

He also ordered all level 2 state employees who have the ability to work from home should do so, or request to use accrued leave. Level 2 employees whose job duties don't allow them to work remotely should not report to work, according to the governor's order.

Level 1 employees, formerly know as "essential" workers, should work as scheduled.

“This is shaping up to be a unique winter storm for our small state in that there will be big differences in snowfall amounts depending on where you are located,” Gov. Lamont said. “Some towns may receive a significant snowfall total, while others may receive a fraction of that amount or maybe even just rain. Out of an abundance of caution, especially looking at the current rate of school closures and considering that we have state offices located in every region of the state and state employees who live in every region of the state, we are directing all level 2 state employees to stay home on Tuesday, and those whose job duties allow them to work remotely should do so.”

Gov. Lamont's order applies to executive branch buildings only. Decisions about legislative and judicial buildings will be made by leadership of each of those branches of state government.