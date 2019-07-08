Lamont Creates Task Force to Study PFAS Chemical

Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday announced the formation of a state task force to examine the presence of PFAS chemicals in Connecticut.

The task force, led by the Departments of Public Health and Energy and Environmental Protection, comes exactly one month after the chemicals found in firefighting foam used at Bradley International Airport spilled out of the airport and into the Farmington River following an accidental release.

“Connecticut’s going to be there, we’re going to have a report back on October 1 we’ll see whether this is something we’ve got under real control -- with the testing of our water supply on a more regular basis --just to give the citizens of Connecticut the confidence that we’re ahead of this and we’re going to be here to tell you what we’ve got to do,” Lamont said.

An advisory warning people against eating anything caught in the river remains in effect, though state and local health officials say that general recreation in and around the river has been deemed safe.

Earlier on Monday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks and several other environmental advocates to call for more federal funding to pay for cleanup and testing of the Farmington River.

It’s believed 50,000 gallons of firefighting foam and water contaminated the river during the accidental release in June.

“That kind of federal assistance is absolutely critical. There’s no reason that PFAS should not be designated as a hazardous substance. It must be recognized for what it is,” Blumenthal said.

Preliminary findings of the state task force are expected on October First.