US Capitol Riot

Lamont Directs All Flags Be Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of US Capitol Police Officers

NBC Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont is directing all flags be lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of U.S. Capitol police officers killed during Wednesday's riot.

Lamont said the move is to honor police officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the governor said.

Local

east lyme 42 mins ago

East Lyme Police Arrest Man With Several Warrants During Vehicle Stop

Newington 1 hour ago

Officials Find No Threat to Public After Swatting Incident in Newington

“Officers Sicknick and Liebengood dedicated themselves to protecting the U.S. Capitol and by extension acted to protect democracy itself,” Lamont said.

“We honor their lives and the service of all the Capitol Police officers who guarded the Capitol against a violent attempt to overthrow our government. On behalf of everyone in the State of Connecticut, I extend my deepest condolences to their family and friends, as well as to their Capitol Police colleagues," he continued.

For more on the Capitol riot, click here.

This article tagged under:

US Capitol Riotgovernor ned lamontUS Capitolhalf staffflags
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us