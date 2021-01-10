Lamont Directs All Flags Be Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of US Capitol Police Officers

Governor Ned Lamont is directing all flags be lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of U.S. Capitol police officers killed during Wednesday's riot.

Lamont said the move is to honor police officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the governor said.

“Officers Sicknick and Liebengood dedicated themselves to protecting the U.S. Capitol and by extension acted to protect democracy itself,” Lamont said.

“We honor their lives and the service of all the Capitol Police officers who guarded the Capitol against a violent attempt to overthrow our government. On behalf of everyone in the State of Connecticut, I extend my deepest condolences to their family and friends, as well as to their Capitol Police colleagues," he continued.

