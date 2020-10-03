fallen firefighters

Lamont Directs Flags to Be Lowered to Half Staff for Fallen Firefighters on Sunday

NBC Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in recognition of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Lamont said this will be in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, which is an annual observance that occurs during Fire Prevention Week and honors the sacrifices of fallen firefighters.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, according to Lamont.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags should also be lowered to half-staff on Sunday as well, Lamont said.

This article tagged under:

fallen firefightersgovernor ned lamonthalf staffflags
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us