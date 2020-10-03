Lamont Directs Flags to Be Lowered to Half Staff for Fallen Firefighters on Sunday

Governor Ned Lamont is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in recognition of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Lamont said this will be in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, which is an annual observance that occurs during Fire Prevention Week and honors the sacrifices of fallen firefighters.

Firefighters dedicate themselves to the safety of our neighborhoods. I am thankful to the firefighters who protect our communities and its people, and I encourage everyone to reflect upon those who have given their lives in the line of duty. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 3, 2020

Flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, according to Lamont.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags should also be lowered to half-staff on Sunday as well, Lamont said.