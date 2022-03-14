Lamont, Lawmakers to Discuss Gas Tax Options

Gov. Ned Lamont will meet with legislative leaders Monday afternoon to discuss the state's gas tax, according to House Minority Leader Rep. Vincent Candelora.

A spokesperson for the governor confirmed the 2 p.m. meeting.

Republican lawmakers have called for a suspension of the gross receipts tax as gas prices soar globally.

“Families need relief at the pump today. They need immediate relief. They don’t need relief next year, they need it now," Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly said during a news conference last week.

Democrats in the state legislature didn't rule out the possibility of a gas tax holiday.

Lamont also suggested doing something about high gas prices in Connecticut but didn't give specifics in a tweet last week.

"…we need to move immediately when it comes to gas prices. We need to do it right, without sacrificing our infrastructure," Gov. Lamont said in the tweet.

If an agreement is reached to suspend the gas tax, lawmakers could act as early as Wednesday, when the House and Senate are back in session.